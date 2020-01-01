‘The journey is not over yet’ – Simba SC’s Chama after draw against Yanga SC

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ now says they will continue to fight and push for positive results so that they can retain the league title

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has maintained the draw against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Mainland derby was a fair result for both teams.

Chama, who was doubtful for the Kariakoo derby was drafted to start after a late fitness test and marshalled the midfield well though they found themselves trailing in the 31st-minute when Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong converted from the penalty spot.

However, Simba never gave up, as they battled hard and levelled the score with four minutes left to the final whistle when defender Joash Onyango scored from a glancing header after a well-delivered corner-kick.

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka' has now said they are satisfied to have picked up a point from the derby but warned their journey to win a record fourth title is still on despite the dropped points.

“A point apiece, in the end,” the Zambian player wrote on his social media pages. “A draw is never enough but the journey is not over yet. We’ll keep pushing until we claim what we rightfully own.”

In an earlier interview, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze blamed the team’s display in the second half for the 1-1 draw.

The Burundian tactician, who was overseeing his first Kariakoo Derby since taking over the team from fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, acknowledged his team’s performance dropped significantly in the second period, which allowed their rivals to snatch a draw at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“In the first half my players played very well, we controlled the game, the passing was accurate though we missed a couple of scoring chances, we deserved to take the lead at the break,” Kaze told reporters after the match.

“However, in the second half, our style of play dropped at the highest speed and we allowed them back into the game, we made our work difficult for ourselves, and it was the reason we conceded the goal.

“You must admit we were playing against a very organised team, a team which has been together for a very long time, and I even told my players to make sure that they should be alert throughout the 90 minutes, but all in all I have to congratulate for the point earned, it was a very good derby.”

Yanga will remain in second position in the 18-team league table heading into the international break with 24 points, while Azam FC are top on 25 points and Simba are third on 20 points.