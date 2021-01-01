The Hot Seat: Time for Wilfred Ndidi to move on?

The Leicester City midfielder has enjoyed another fine campaign, but is it now time for him to seek pastures new?

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is coming to the end of a magnificent campaign, having again proven himself to be among the finest central midfielders in the world game.

The Nigeria international was an FA Cup winner with the Foxes—neutralising N’Golo Kante in a memorable Wembley final—and ended the year as the most effective tackler in the Premier League.

Averaging 3.7 tackles per match in the top flight, Ndidi eclipsed other prolific retrievers like Alan, Yves Bissouma and Oriol Romeu, while only Leeds United’s Liam Cooper averaged more interceptions per match than the Super Eagle.

However, it wasn’t a perfect campaign for the West African, as the Foxes ultimately missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

Is it time for Wilfred Ndidi to leave Leicester City and seek pastures new?#LCFC — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 31, 2021

Their failure—a repeat of last term’s collapse—raises questions about the future of anchorman Ndidi, and his future was the subject of the latest episode of The Hot Seat.

The 24-year-old has spent several successful seasons at the King Power Stadium, and Ed Dove believes it’s now time for the midfielder to move on and seek his fortunes elsewhere.

However, for Oluwaseye Omidiora—whose article on Ndidi’s future was explored in depth in this episode—the midfielder should still remain at the club.

Omidiora believes that City still have room to grow under Brendan Rodgers, who has overseen such progress in recent years, while he’s confident that the East Midlanders would have finished inside the top four had it not been for major injuries during the campaign.

It’s a reasonable assertion, although for Dove, one key concern in Leicester and Rodgers’ future is the future of Jamie Vardy and what that might mean for the Foxes’ UCL push.

Article continues below

💭 ... a Thomas Partey & Wilfred Ndidi partnership 🔥



Would you urge Arsenal to sign Wilfred Ndidi?



🗣️: Seth Willis & @EddyDove 🎬 pic.twitter.com/dWDUg2QMfA — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 15, 2021

The frontman has been such a talisman for the club during this golden era, and his 15 goals in 34 appearances this term were influential in pushing Leicester towards the promised land.

However, now 34, he surely can’t continue this goalscoring form forever, and his inevitable decline will surely affect the Foxes’ ability to maintain their strong Premier League form.

Check out the debate in the latest edition of Hotseat, and let us know—in the comments and on social media—whether you believe Ndidi should remain at Leicester and help the club push for the top four, or whether it’s time him to seek pastures new.