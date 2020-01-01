'We're with you every step of the way - Liverpool stars throw their support behind stricken Van Dijk

Several Reds stars provided messages of support to the star central defender, who will likely miss the entire season

Virgil van Dijk has been flooded with support from his team-mates after it was revealed he would undergoing surgery for a serious knee injury suffered in Saturday's Merseyside derby against .

The international was clattered by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the first half, with suggestions the challenge could have warranted a red card or a penalty to the Reds, despite Van Dijk coming from an offside position.

The 29-year-old was substituted immediately after the incident and it was confirmed on Sunday following a scan that he will require surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Liverpool have not put a timeframe on Van Dijk's return from injury and have not yet ruled him out for the rest of the season - despite ACL reconstructions typically needing six-to-eight months recovery.

Messages of support for Van Dijk from his Reds team-mates flowed in on Sunday, led by the club's captain Jordan Henderson.

"The comeback is always stronger than the setback... Recover well my brother, We’ll be waiting for you," Henderson posted on Twitter.

Mohamed Salah tweeted: "I wish you a speedy recovery big man."

"Very sadly [sp] Big bro got injured on the knee and need to undergo surgery," Van Dijk's Oranje team-mate Wijnaldum said. "We are going to miss you enormously. Wishing you a soon recovery and come back even stronger bro."

Reds full-back Andy Robertson also had a message of support for his partner in defence: "Hopefully see this smile back on your face soon my friend! We are with you every step of the way brother."

The Reds have started their title defence in stuttering fashion, having conceded 13 goals in five matches, a tally that's the biggest in the division alongside .

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit in third position three points behind leaders , who they drew 2-2 with in Sunday's derby.

They will begin their campaign away at on Wednesday, before hosting struggling in the league on Saturday evening.