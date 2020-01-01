The challenges at Yanga SC are unique in my career - Eymael

The Belgian states he is facing many challenges and is unsure about his future at the club

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael has cast doubt over his future at the club stating he will have to discuss the matter with his wife.

The Belgian joined the 27-time league champions at the beginning of the year but has struggled to find consistency at the club. The former AFC coach says he is facing tough times in the Mainland League and cannot guarantee his stay.

I really don't know [whether I will be at Yanga next season], the situation is very special," Eymael told Kickoff.

More teams

"I never faced so many different challenges at the same time. I have to discuss with my wife about it. And I have 10 years' experience in [Africa] but as here, I never faced such a situation. But I have to do it, no other choice."

Article continues below

Yanga registered a fourth successive draw against Coastal Union and the 59-year old pointed out at fixture scheduling.

"Look, our fixtures since the 2nd of February. It's Boxing Day times six. Madness! Our pitch is top, but the schedule is really [tough]," Eymael concluded.

The former champions are currently fourth on the table with 41 points.