The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time

The monumental moves just keep on coming with Real Madrid signing Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Neymar completed his move from to for a staggering fee of €222 million in the summer of 2017 and the big deals haven't stopped since, with Kylian Mbappe joining him in Paris for €145m plus €35m in bonuses.

As a result of his move to the French capital, the Brazilian is now the most expensive player of all time, having smashed the previous record held by 's Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 from for €105m. Mbappe, meanwhile, moves to second on the list.

's massive outlay for 's Joao Felix of €126m in July of 2019 makes the Portuguese star the third highest on our list.

Philippe Coutinho's move from to Barcelona in January 2018 puts him now fourth, while Barca's capture of Ousmane Dembele from for €105m plus add-ons sees him ahead of Pogba in the top five.

Eden Hazard's move to from for €100m plus add-ons puts him joint-tied for eighth.

Cristiano Ronaldo occupies positions eight and 10 on the list, with his move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 eclipsing the cost of his transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United nine years earlier.

Pos. Player Clubs Year Fee 1 Neymar Barcelona - PSG 2017 €222m 2 Kylian Mbappe - PSG 2017 €145m (+€35m) 3 Joao Felix Benfica- Atletico Madrid 2019 €126 million 4 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool - Barcelona 2018 €120m (+€40m) 5 Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona 2017 €105m (+€45) 6 Paul Pogba Juventus - Manchester United 2016 €105m 7 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid 2013 €100.8m =8 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid - Juventus 2018 €100m =8 Eden Hazard Chelsea - Real Madrid 2019 €100m (+€40m) 10 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United - Real Madrid 2009 €94m 11 Gonzalo Higuain - Juventus 2016 €90m 12 Neymar Santos - Barcelona 2013 €86.2m 13 Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United 2017 €84.8m 14 Virgil van Dijk - Liverpol 2018 €84.5m 15 Luis Suarez Liverpool - Barcelona 2014 €82.3m =16 James Rodriguez Monaco - Real Madrid 2014 €80m =16 Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Bilbao - Chelsea 2018 €80m =16 Lucas Hernandez Atletico Madrid - 2019 €80m 19 Alvaro Morata Real Madrid - Chelsea 2017 €78.9m 20 Zinedine Zidane Juventus - Real Madrid 2001 €77.5m 21 Kevin De Bruyne - 2015 €75m 22 Frenkie de Jong -Barcelona 2019 €75m 23 Angel Di Maria Real Madrid - Manchester United 2014 €74.6m 24 Alisson Becker - Liverpool 2018 €73m 25 Luka Jovic Frankfurt - Real Madrid 2019 €70m 26 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Barcelona 2009 €69.5m 27 Raheem Sterling Liverpool - Manchester City 2015 €69.1m 28 Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City 2019 €67.8m 29 Diego Costa Chelsea - Atletico Madrid 2018 €66m =30 Thomas Lemar Monaco - Atletico Madrid 2018 €65m =30 Kaka - Real Madrid 2009 €65m =30 Aymeric Laporte Athletic Bilbao - Manchester City 2018 €65m 33 Edinson Cavani Napoli - PSG 2013 €64.5m 34 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund - 2018 €63.75m 35 David Luiz Chelsea - PSG 2014 €62.5m 36 Angel Di Maria Manchester United - PSG 2015 €61.6m 37 Oscar Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG 2017 €60.3m =38 Naby Keita - Liverpool 2018 €60m =38 Luis Figo Barcelona - Real Madrid 2000 €60m 40 Tanguy Ndombele -Tottenham 2019 €60m 41 Fernando Torres Liverpool - Chelsea 2011 €59m =42 Fred - Manchester United 2018 €58.9m =42 Jorginho Napoli - Chelsea 2018 €58.9m 44 Hulk Zenit - Shanghai SIPG 2016 €58.6m 45 Benjamin Mendy Monaco - Manchester City 2017 €58.2m 46 John Stones - Manchester City 2016 €58m 47 Kyle Walker Tottenham - Manchester City 2017 €56.7m 48 Hernan Crespo - 2000 €55m 49 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon - Arsenal 2017 €53m (+€7m) 50 Gianluigi Buffon Parma - Juventus 2001 €52m 51 Eliaquim Mangala - Manchester City 2014 €51.7m =52 Alex Teixeira Shakhtar Donetsk - Jiangsu Suning 2016 €50m =52 Bernardo Silva Monaco - Manchester City 2017 €50m =52 Fabinho Monaco - Liverpool 2018 €50m =52 Eder Militao Porto - Real Madrid 2019 €50m =52 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United 2019 €50m 57 Anthony Martial Monaco - Manchester United 2015 €49.3m 58 Gylfi Sigurdsson - Everton 2017 €49.2m 59 Christian Vieri Lazio - Inter 1999 €49m 60 Gaizka Mendieta - Lazio 2001 €48m 61 Ferland Mendy Lyon - Real Madrid 2019 €48m 62 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid - Arsenal 2013 €47m =63 Juan Sebastian Veron Lazio - Manchester United 2001 €46m =63 Rio Ferdinand - Manchester United 2002 €46m =63 Ronaldo Inter - Real Madrid 2002 €46m =63 Juan Mata Chelsea - Manchester United 2014 €46m =63 Douglas Costa Bayern Munich - Juventus 2017 €46m 68 Christian Benteke - Liverpool 2015 €45.8m =69 James Rodriguez Porto - Monaco 2013 €45m =69 Joao Mario Lisbon - Inter 2016 €45m =69 Granit Xhaka - Arsenal 2016 €45m =69 Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco - Chelsea 2017 €45m =69 Richarlison - Everton 2018 €45m =69 Vinicius Junior Flamengo - Real Madrid 2018 €45m =69 Rodrygo Santos - Real Madrid 2019 €45m =69 Matteo Kovacic Real Madrid - Chelsea 2019 €45m 77 Nemanja Matic Chelsea - Manchester United 2017 €44.7m 78 Leroy Sane - Manchester City 2016 €44m 79 Andriy Schevchenko AC Milan - Chelsea 2006 €43.9m =80 Robinho Real Madrid - Manchester City 2008 €43m =80 Radamel Falcao Atletico Madrid - Monaco 2013 €43m 82 Alexis Sanchez Barcelona - Arsenal 2014 €42.5m =83 Rui Costa - AC Milan 2001 €42m =83 Javier Pastore Palermo - PSG 2011 €42m =83 Thiago Silva AC Milan - PSG 2012 €42m =83 Jackson Martinez Atletico Madrid - Guangzhou Evergrande 2016 €42m =83 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United 2016 €42m =83 Mohamed Salah Roma - Liverpool 2017 €42m =83 Leonardo Bonucci Juventus - AC Milan 2017 €42m =83 Lilian Thuram Parma - Juventus 2001 €41.5m =83 Corentin Tolisso Lyon - Bayern Munich 2017 €41.5m 92 Andy Carroll - Liverpool 2011 €41.3m =93 Pavel Nedved Lazio - Juventus 2001 €41.2m =93 Shkodran Mustafi Valencia - Arsenal 2016 €41.2m =93 Sadio Mane Southampton - Liverpool 2016 €41.2m 96 Marc Overmars Arsenal - Barcelona 2000 €41m =97 Roberto Firmino - Liverpool 2015 €41m =97 Malcom - Barcelona 2018 €41m =99 Joao Cancelo Valencia - Juventus 2018 €40m =99 David Villa Valencia - Barcelona 2010 €40m =99 Sergio Aguero Atletico Madrid - Manchester City 2011 €40m =99 Radamel Falcao Porto - Atletico Madrid 2011 €40m =99 Hulk Porto - Zenit 2012 €40m =99 Eden Hazard - Chelsea 2012 €40m =99 Javi Martinez Athletic Bilbao - Bayern Munich 2012 €40m =99 Axel Witsel Benfica - Zenit 2012 €40m =99 Fernandinho Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City 2013 €40m =99 Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina - Juventus 2017 €40m =99 Paulinho Guangzhou Evergrande - Barcelona 2017 €40m =99 Ederson Benfica - Manchester City 2017 €40m

Most expensive British player

As illustrated above, while Neymar and Pogba's recent moves saw Gareth Bale slip to third in the all-time standings, the international remains the most expensive British player of all time, thanks to his €100.8m move to Real Madrid in 2013.

The costliest English player in history, incidentally, is Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who joined from Liverpool in 2015 for €69.1m.

Most expensive teenager

After joining PSG, Mbappe not only became the second-most expensive player of all time, he also became the most expensive teenager ever.

The Monaco wonderkid joined PSG on a loan-to-buy deal that will be worth €180m after bonuses – not bad for a player who only turned 20 last December!

Most expensive defender

Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender of all time when Liverpool forked out a fee worth £84.5m to Southampton for the international's services in 2018.

His move from the Saints to Anfield completely blew the previous record - David Luiz's €62.5m move to PSG from Chelsea - out of the water.

Most expensive goalkeeper

For a long time, former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon held this mark having joined the Turin outfit from Parma for €52m, which is a colossal fee when inflation is taken into account.

Then with a matter of weeks, the record was shattered twice. First Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson Becker for €73m, to temporarily take the mark as the world's most expensive keeper.

Not to be outdone, Chelsea matched Kepa Arrizabalaga's €80m release clause with Athletic Bilbao not even a month later, meaning the international has quickly dethroned Alisson for the No.1 spot in transfer history.

Biggest transfer outside of Europe

The most a non-European club has ever paid for a player is €60.3m, which Shanghai SIPG handed over to Chelsea for midfielder Oscar in 2016.

However, with the way the market is going, who knows which record will be shattered next?!