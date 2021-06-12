‘Thank you for the support – Chama thanks Simba SC after wife's funeral

The 29-year-old has taken to his social media pages to thank all who supported him after losing his wife Mercy Chama

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has penned an emotional message to the club and fans after his wife's funeral in Zambia.

The Zambian midfielder popularly referred to as ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ lost his wife Mercy Chama at Kitwe Teaching Hospital following an illness two weeks ago and she was buried on Thursday.

The loss of his wife meant the 29-year-old missed three matches for title-chasing Simba and also missed friendly matches for Zambia’s Chipolopolo as he was named in the squad by coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“These past few weeks have been very difficult for me and my family after losing the other side of me – Mercy, but all in all we give thanks to God for he has reasons for everything that happens in our lives,” Chama wrote.

“These days could have been even more difficult without the immense support I have been receiving from everyone.

“First of all, I thank Simba chairman Mohammed Dewji because on top of the support, you also prayed for me all along and that your prayers relieved me and my family from this unimaginable sorrow.”

Chama continued: “I would like to thank the management of Simba led by Dewji and Barbara Gonzalez for holding my hand when I needed their support the most.

“Special thanks to Lusaka Dynamos and all football fans around the world who took time to sympathise with me. It is at this time when you come to realise the great support behind you through thick and thin.

“Last but not least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the management of Lusaka Dynamos, my previous club for the support they have shown me as well as everyone in Zambia, who joined me to send my beloved wife to her permanent home.

“It is very hard to mention everyone here but God will bless you all for he knows how supportive you were.

“May the soul of my beautiful wife, Mercy, rest in eternal peace, she is gone but not forgotten for she lives among us every day.”

Chama has enjoyed a good run with Simba in this campaign, helping them to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League where they were bundled out after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

During the return leg when the Wekundu wa Msimbazi needed four goals to overturn the quarter-final first leg result having lost 4-0 at FNB Stadium, Chama was the main destroyer, setting up one goal scored by striker John Bocco and also added the third but Chiefs held on to advance.

His performance saw him named in the Champions League team of the week alongside four other Msimbazi players namely Bocco, assistant captain Hussein Mohamed, Shomari Kapombe, and winger Luis Miquissone.