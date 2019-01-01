Thailand and Cambodia main obstacles to Malaysia U-19's qualification hopes

The Young Tigers have been drawn in Group G alongside Northern Mariana Islands, Brunei, regional favourites Thailand and group hosts Cambodia.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of Malaysia's AFC U-19 Championship qualification campaign, head coach Brad Maloney has described two teams in their group as the hurdles that need to be overcome.

The Young Tigers have been drawn in Group G alongside Northern Mariana Islands, Brunei, regional favourites and group hosts Cambodia.

They kick off their qualification campaign against the hosts this Sunday, before taking on Brunei (November 6), Northern Mariana Islands (8) and (10). The group winner will advance automatically to the final in Uzbekistan in 2020, along with four or five best second-placed teams.

In a brief interview provided by the Malaysian FA (FAM), Maloney remarked who he thinks their main challengers will be.

"Our preparations so far have been good and the team has been together for a few weeks. The environment is very positive and I'm looking ahead to the tournament.

"We know that the opening match against the host nation is going to be a difficult match. They're going to have a huge crowd behind them, and they're a good team after producing good results in the recent AFF [Championship] against both Thailand and .

"Of course Thailand will also be a tough team. All their players are available as the Thai league season has just concluded and they have several players who have already made senior [national] team appearances. We expect them to be the favourites of the qualifiers and cannot take anybody lightly," said the Australian.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!