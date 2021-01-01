Thabit: Race for Tanzanian title still wide open as Azam FC will fight to the end

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ insist they will not give up in their quest to wrestle the league title from rivals Simba SC in this campaign

Azam FC have maintained they will not stop fighting for the Mainland Premier League crown after their vital 1-0 away win against fellow title contenders Yanga SC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

The Ice-cream Makers needed an 86th-minute goal from striker Prince Dube to earn revenge against the Jangwani giants, who had beaten them by a similar margin at Chamazi Complex and also keep their title hopes alive.

The club’s Information Officer Zakaria Thabit has told Goal they have not given up in their pursuit for the title and insisted despite lying four points behind the table leaders, they still believe their target of being crowned at the end of the season is going to come true.

“This is a football game and it shows the second round of the league is very competitive and anything can happen, you can win, draw or lose your matches, and if that is the case then there is no way to say we have no chance to achieve our target of winning the title,” Thabit told Goal on Tuesday.

“If you look at the team’s leading the table, they are four and three points ahead of us and they have matches in hand, but we also still have matches to play so if we win ours they also have a job to fight to win their matches.

“In that sense, the race for the league title is still wide open and we believe we are in the race until the end and we know we will achieve our target because the team has now returned to their best form of winning matches.”

Article continues below

The win against Yanga kept Azam in third position in the 18-team table with 54 points from 28 matches, four fewer than table leaders Simba SC, who have 58 while second-placed Yanga are on 57 points.

Simba have a chance to stretch their lead at the top when they host Dodoma Jiji at Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday while Azam will play their next match on May 15 against KMC FC at Chamazi Complex.

In another match set for Tuesday, Gwambina FC will face Mwadui FC while Mbeya City will come up against JKT Tanzania on Wednesday.