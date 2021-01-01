Thabit: Azam FC will not release Mapigano despite signing Kigonya

The ‘Ice-cream’ Makers have dismissed reports they are intending to offload the Taifa Stars keeper after signing a new player

Azam FC management has come out to clarify they will not allow keeper David Mapigano to leave the club before his contract expires.

The Chamazi-based club confirmed the signing of another keeper – Mathias Kigonya from Forest in Zambia – before the mini-transfer window closed on January 15, and the arrival of the Ugandan has cast doubt on the future of Mapigano.

Mapigano, who signed for Azam at the start of the 2020-21 season from Kenyan champions , has been the team’s first-choice keeper for the better part of the first round but with the arrival of Kigonya, many feel he will not be able to keep his position.

Azam Media Officer Zakaria Thabit has now cleared the air by stating they don’t have plans to do away with Mapigano because the arrival of Kigonya will give him the competition he needs to do even better.

“Usually for goalkeepers to concede goals does not mean that you are not a good keeper, it is part of the game, even top keepers in the world concede goals and Mapigano is not an exception,” Zakaria said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“His potential is great as you can't forget that there were times during the first round when he was able to do well in a row and made the team remain unbeaten for seven matches and even stayed at the top of the log.

“What he is going through at the moment is part of the job and our faith is to have him return to his level best, there is no plan to remove him from the squad.”

On leaving Forest Rangers, Kigonya penned an emotional message to the club by stating: “It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to you,” the former Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper said.

“I cannot thank you enough for the lessons you’ve taught me and the friendship you’ve so freely given. Absolutely, like any great team, you encouraged me, assisted me, and made me better at what we do.

“Thank you for sharing the wins and losses, the triumphs and the tribulations. Working with you has been a true privilege.

“I leave with friends, memories, and lessons learned from each of you. It’s been a pleasure getting to know and working with you during my time in Zambia.”

Apart from Kigonya and Mapigano, other keepers at Azam are Benedict Haule and Wilbol Kaseke.