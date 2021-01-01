Thabit: Azam FC will not leave empty-handed this season

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have remained hopeful they will end the current 2020-21 season with a trophy

Azam FC have made it clear they will not finish the 2020-21 campaign without winning a trophy.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ are currently in the race to win the Mainland Premier League title and they have also qualified for the quarter-finals of the domestic Cup.

According to the club’s information officer Zakaria Thabit, Azam who are under the tutelage of Zambian coach George Lwandamina, are still in the race for the two titles and they will be satisfied to end the campaign with a trophy.

Thabit has further said they have organised themselves well to make sure they don’t leave the season empty-handed, insisting their squad is capable of giving them a trophy, unlike last season when they finished without any silverware.

“Last season was not good for us, we started the season well but eventually ended without winning a single trophy and that was not good,” Thabit said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“But one thing I am happy about, we have already rectified the mistakes which cost us a title last season and for this season there is no way we should leave without a trophy, we will fight to make sure we come out with something from the competitions we are taking part in and if possible, we can win all of them.

“Here I am talking about the domestic cup and the Mainland Premier League, if you look at the way we are performing, there is something we need to accomplish, the fans should support us because we have the chance to get something.”

After beating rivals Yanga SC 1-0 in their last league outing, Thabit was quoted saying they have not given up in their pursuit for the title, insisting they still believe their target of being crowned at the end of the season is going to come true.

“This is a football game and it shows the second round of the league is very competitive and anything can happen, you can win, draw or lose your matches, and if that is the case then there is no way to say we have no chance to achieve our target of winning the title,” Thabit told Goal.

“If you look at the team’s leading the table, they are four and three points ahead of us and they have matches in hand, but we also still have matches to play so if we win ours they also have a job to fight to win their matches.

“In that sense, the race for the league title is still wide open and we believe we are in the race until the end and we know we will achieve our target because the team has now returned to their best form of winning matches.”

Azam advanced to the last four of the domestic cup after registering a 2-1 win against Tanzania Police.

On the league front, the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ are currently sitting third on the 18-team league table with 54 points from 28 matches, seven fewer than table-toppers Simba SC, who have 61 points from 25 matches.

Yanga are second with 57 points from 27 matches.