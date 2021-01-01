TFF's Karia withdraws from Fifa Council race ahead of Morocco elections

The Tanzanian administrator has cited the need to focus on national and regional issues as the reason that informed his decision to quit

Tanzania Football Federation president Wallace Karia has stepped down from the contest to claim a Fifa Council post for the African Anglophone nations.

Karia was among the candidates who had shown interest in the council position but his withdrawal means Kenya's Nick Mwendwa, Amaju Pinnick of Nigeria, Malawi's Walter Nyamilandou and Andrew Kamanga of Zambia are the remaining candidates who will square it out for the remaining Anglophone slot.

"Tanzania Football Federation President [Wallace] Karia has withdrawn from the African Anglophone Fifa Council representative race," TFF's statement obtained by Goal read.

"After wider consultation with federation presidents from the Cecafa region, where he is the president, Karia has decided to quit the race in order to put more energy and focus on TFF and Cecafa.

"After supporting Patrice Motsepe of South Africa in the presidential race, there is only one position at Fifa Council for the Anglophone nations remaining."

Mathurin de Chacus of Benin and Mali's Mamadou Toure will fight for the Francophone slot while Hany Abo Rida of Egypt, Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa and Khreddine Zetchi of Algeria will face off in the race for the Spanish/Arabic/ Portuguese slot.

The elections will be conducted on March 13 in Morocco, where Mamelodi Sundowns owner and South African business tiger Patrice Motsepe is expected to be coronated as the new Caf supremo as he is the only remaining presidential candidate standing.

Before the polls are conducted, various activities will be undertaken, including the approval of the annual revised accounts and budget, the admission and/or resignation of members, the consideration of proposals for amendments to Caf statutes, and the regulations governing the application of statutes, as well as to Caf General Assembly’s rules of procedures.

Discussion of proposals received from national associations and the executive committee, provided these were submitted in conformity with paragraph eight of article 17, will be deliberated upon.

The suspension or expulsion of a member, where appropriate, the approval of the minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly held on December 11, 2020 by videoconference, the activity report covering the period since the previous General Assembly meeting, inclusive of the zonal unions’ activity report, are other matters that will also be attended to.