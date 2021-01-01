TFF's Karia denies 'cheap talk' alleging he favours Simba SC or Yanga SC

The official distanced himself from allegations that his administration has favourites

Tanzania Football Federation President Wallace Karia has dismissed allegations he has been favouring Simba SC over their archrivals Yanga SC.

Karia said he only has an affiliation with Coastal Union - now 16th with 33 points - and that there is nothing he can help them with to salvage the situation despite his TFF position.

"If it is about loving a team, maybe Coastal Union but it is something that you can openly say 'Yes, this is the team I support'. But the allegations that I always stand with Simba or that I hate Yanga are just baseless," Karia told Mwanaspoti.

"If I wanted to support Coastal Union in any way, for example, it would not be in the current position with 29 games played.

"I have no reason to hate Yanga, this is just cheap talk from people but when one is in a leadership position, it is always very hard to please everyone. It is also known that my work will not please everyone because I will hurt some in the course of duty.

"Where have I shown favour towards Simba and when did I show that I hate Yanga? I love Coastal Union but you can see they are likely going down. Since I was young, I have supported Coastal Union but the rest of the clubs I found them there and I have never been attached to them.

"If I had the behaviour of trying to help teams, don't you think it would have been easier to help the team that I am a registered member for?"

TFF has recently come under fire, particularly from Yanga fans who believe the current administration is favouring the Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions. The most prominent case that pitted TFF against Yanga is the case that involved Bernard Morrison's move to Simba in 2020.

The Ghanaian joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi even though Yanga claimed he had signed a contract extension before TFF's Players' Status Committee ruled the winger was a free agent and was allowed to make the move.

Recently, controversy ensued when the Premier League Board rescheduled the May 8 Kariakoo Derby, Yanga protested and did not take part citing regulations that govern such instances. The new date for the match has been given as June 3 but Timu ya Wananchi have indicated they will not avail themselves for the game.