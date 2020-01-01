TFF urges clubs to hasten signing process to beat deadline

Teams have less than two weeks to conclude their deals or risk their players being locked out

The Football Federation (TFF) has urged clubs to act fast and ensure their new players are registered since time to complete the process is elapsing.

The Federation has revealed a big percentage of teams from all divisions have not yet done what is expected of them, with less than two weeks left for the window to be closed.

"With 10 days remaining before the transfer window is closed, 55 out of 70 teams have not completed the signing of players in our system," TFF said in a statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

"The transfer window, in preparation for the 2020/21 season, for teams in the Tanzania Mainland League, the women's top-tier, first and second divisions are set to be closed on August 31."

Among the teams that have not managed to complete the process are 2014 league champions Azam FC and current champions Simba SC, the newly promoted teams as well as a big number of teams in the women's top tier.

"In the [Tanzania Mainland League] teams that have not started the registering process are Azam, Biashara United, Coastal Union, Dodoma Jiji, Gwambina, Ihefu, Kagera Sugar, KMC, Mbeya City, Mwadui, Namungo, Polisi Tanzania, Ruvu Shooting and Simba SC.

"[In the Women ] we have Alliance Girls, Baobab Queens, Kigoma Sisters, JKT Queens, Ruvuma Queens, Tanzanite, TSC Queens and Yanga Princess."

The TFF has further confirmed they will not extend the signing period for teams.

"All teams are urged to effectively use the set period for signings since there will be no extension."

TFF picked September 9 as the date to kick off the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League campaign.

The top-flight will kick off the season on Sunday, September 6.

However, before the season gets underway, champions Simba SC will take on Namungo FC in the Community Shield season opener on August 29, 2020.

The Division One league will then kick off on October 3, 2020, while the last division will start on November 7, 2020.

Article continues below

The domestic Cup, which is referred to as the Azam Cup, will start on November 28, 2020, while the mid-season transfer window will open on December 12, 2020, and will close on January 15, 2021.

Simba SC, who won three titles – Mainland Premier League, Community Shield, and – in the recently concluded campaign, will be keen to retain the titles when the season gets underway.

Simba won the league with six matches to spare after their closest challengers Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam FC failed to reach their tally of points, and they ended the season with 88 points, while Yanga came second and Azam third.