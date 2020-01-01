TFF, TPLB settle referees' dues ahead of league resumption

The league will resume on June 13 with Mwadui hosting 27-time champions Yanga SC

Referees have every reason to smile after the Football Federation (TFF) and the Tanzania Board (TPLB) settled their outstanding dues ahead of the league's resumption.

The Tanzania Mainland League and other lower tiers were suspended in mid-March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, but President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for games to resume from June 1.

The two bodies have now ensured the referees have no reason to complain when the matches are played, and they have motivated them by paying their dues.

"TPLB and TFF have paid top tier referees and their counterparts for lower ties their dues totalling Tsh555,661,400 for the current 2019/20 season," the league managers confirmed through their Twitter account on June 1.

"So we will resume the league with all the referees sorted, no one will be complaining about their dues."

The league will resume on Saturday, June 13 when Mwadui FC will host Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. This is a first-round match, (matchday 17) which had not been honoured before the league was cancelled in mid-March.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played at the time.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground with and is expected to kick off at the same time as Yanga vs Mwadui.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they are hosted by JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are Matchday 29 action.

The matches will be played on a home and away basis after the government changed its tune where it had ordered the action to be played at one centre.

Football activities were allowed to resume but with strict health measures and guidelines put in place. Players and officials travelling for matches are required to sit far apart to ensure social distancing.

That should also be observed in the seating arrangement on the bench as games go on. The TFF and the sports association are under clear instructions to ensure there are enough water and sanitizers at the gates of the stadium.

As gates will be opened several hours before the matches, fans will be required to observe the one-metre social distancing rule.

Players are also required to avoid the exchange of jerseys, hugging during goal celebrations and handshakes before and after the matches.