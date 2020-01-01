TFF to introduce strict governance for football academies - Mirambo

The official says the move is to ensure the institutions follows a common training programme across the country

Football Federation (TFF) is set to roll out a common training programme for all football academies in the country.

TFF Techincal Director Oscar Mirambo said the new and common programme to all the academies is meant to streamline the running of those institutions who have been using different methodologies for their training purposes.

“At the moment, it becomes very hard for us to assess various football academies because we do not have a reliable programme to be followed by all of them. But, slowly, everything will be fine,” Mirambo told Daily News.

“Every coach in the academies has his or her training schedule depending on what he or she wants the trainees to grasp hence if we go there it would be very hard to do our own assessment as to whether they are right or wrong since there is no common programme to be followed by all of them.”

TFF is in the process of registering all academies within the country and harmonise the way they are run, a move which Mirambo says will help produce the desired skills.

“It takes time to complete registration but everything is moving on well,” added the official.

“So far we have observed most of the academies conduct their training depending on the players they have and in doing so they differ in terms of producing the desired quality demanded in the market.”

Mirambo explained the importance the harmonised training programme will bring about as far as the development of football in Tanzania is concerned.

“It is unfortunate that in some centres there are only people with a passion to train the young players but have never had a coaching lesson and as such, they end up disseminating wrong skills to the players basing on their age categories,” concluded Mirambo.

“Once we get the common development programme all the academies will be teaching the same thing which will help the country to have a common philosophy to identify with.”

TFF's plan comes just days after their Ugandan counterparts, the Federation of Football Associations (Fufa), approved new registration and governance guidelines which academies must follow.