TFF: Tanzania to have four teams in next season’s Caf competitions

The move has been necessitated by the fact the Msimbazi giants reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this term

Tanzania Football Federation has confirmed they have been cleared to send four teams to next season’s Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

According to TFF Competition Director, Salum Madadi the decision to send four teams comes as a result of Simba reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season where they lost to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

The Msimbazi giants were eliminated on a 4-3 aggregate result by the Soweto giants after they lost the quarter-final first leg clash 4-0 away and then won at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium 3-0.

According to Madadi, Caf has made it clear by promoting Tanzania to a 12-point international team and overtaking Libya, they will now have four teams in the two inter-club competitions.

According to the latest Caf rankings, after Simba reached the last eight, Tanzania has moved up to 12th place, while Libya has been relegated three places with 13.5 points.

Simba’s move to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League has seen Tanzania collect 27.5 points.

What has been said?

“The chance to send four teams as it stands is that two will come out of the Mainland Premier League in terms of first and second place winners, and the other two in the FA Cup for those who have played in the finals,” Madadi said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“But if the Premier League champion reaches the FA Cup final, then they will go on to represent the country in the Champions League and then the second FA Cup winner will go to the Confederations Cup, after which the runners-up in the league will go to the Champions League and the third winner will play in Confederation Cup.”

What have Azam FC said?

According to Azam FC Information Officer Thabit Zakaria, they have already prepared to play in continental football next season.

“Personally, at Azam, it was not surprising on the issue to get four places as we have already prepared for the continental football through the Premier League or FA Cup, so even if those opportunities were not available we would still be going and that is why we continue to fight for the title,” Zakaria told the same portal.

What about Yanga SC?

Hassan Bumbuli, Yanga’s Head of Information and Communication told the same portal: “What may not be known is that Yanga is aiming to play in the continental tournament, but not because of those privileged positions.

“The only thing we believe in is winning the Premier League or the FA Cup so we can get a guaranteed chance, but that's not what has been mentioned.”

Simba, Yanga, and Azam are both fighting it out for the league title and also taking part in the domestic cup.