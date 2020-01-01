TFF suspends all friendly games effective immediately

The federation is set to meet the clubs before allowing them to continue playing preparatory matches

The Football Federation (TFF) has suspended all friendly matches until they meet all clubs on the matter.

Most Tanzania Mainland league teams are preparing for the restart on June 13. Reports have it the federation wants to set the record straight regarding fans who attend matches.

On Monday, hundreds of fans had turned out, amidst Covid-19 pandemic, to watch the games without protective gear and Goal understands it is what the federation want to discuss with the clubs.

More teams

"The TFF has suspended all the friendly matches effective immediately until it meets all the clubs," read a statement signed by TFF Communications Officer Cliford Ndimbo and obtained by Goal.

"No friendly game will be played without permission from the TFF. Tomorrow [Tuesday], TFF will meet Simba SC, Young Africans SC, Azam FC, KMC and Trans Camp."

The federation went on to hint on the agenda of the meeting.

"TFF has been insisting on the importance of clubs following the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and that of Communication, Sports... on how to protect ourselves from Covid-19," the statement added.

On Monday, Wekundu wa Msimbazi played two friendly matches, against Trans Camp and KMC, winning 4-2 and 3-1 respectively.

In the first match, forward Deo Kanda was the first to strike for the Msimbazi-based side in the third minute.

Gerson Fraga scored the second for Sven Vandenbroeck's charges in the 15th minute before Tairone Santos added the third goal of the encounter two minutes after Fraga's strike.

Article continues below

Simba did not add a fourth goal until after the first half ended but they also could not keep Transit Camp at bay, as their opponents reduced the deficit in the first minute of added time courtesy of Hamadi Habibu.

In the 46th minute, Meddie Kagere added his name onto the scoresheet as he stretched Simba's lead further. Transit Camp answered back in the 64th minute from Nisile Kisimba's strike but their resurgence did not deny Simba a convincing win.

Against KMC, captain John Bocco scored a brace with Ibrahim Ajibu getting the third for the hosts while the visitors scored what turned out to be the consolation courtesy of Charles Ilanfya.