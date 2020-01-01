TFF slaps ban on referee for Yanga SC vs Lipuli FC fixture

The federation have confirmed the match official will stay in the cold for the next three months

Football Federation (TFF) has slapped a three-month ban on referee Abubakar Mturo after he failed to translate 17 laws of football.

According to Daily News, the incident happened during the February 5 Mainland match between Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Lipuli FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

During the match, the referee awarded Lipuli a controversial corner kick in a response to the players’ demand for a goal claiming the ball had crossed the line when Yanga goalie Metacha Mnata grabbed it and placed it at the post.

In that match, Yanga defeated Lipuli 2-1 with goals from Mapinduzi Balama and Bernard Morrison.

David Mwassa netted a consolation goal for Lipuli. The punishment is in accordance with rule number 39(1) of the Premier League of Referee Control Act.

Apart from the ban imposed on the referee, the TFF Discipline Committee has also imposed a 1.5m/-fine to Polisi Tanzania for using the unauthorised entrance to the pitch during their February 4 clash with Simba SC at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.