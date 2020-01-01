TFF should increase number of substitutes when VPL resumes - Azam FC's Cioaba

The coach believes the move will greatly help cushion players from serious injuries as the majority will return unfit

Azam FC head coach Aristica Cioaba has asked the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) to increase the number of substitutes per game should the Vodacom (VPL) finally resume.

There has been no football activity in since March 17 when the government moved to suspend public gatherings as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Cioaba says the increase of the number of changes allowed per game will help avoid injuries to players who might return with poor physical fitness levels.

More teams

“I think what I am saying is fairly the truth,” Cioaba told the club's website on Thursday.

“This is, and I emphasise it is my personal opinion, that if the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is going to allow the resumption of the league, be it in a month’s time or in the next two months, they should consider increasing the number of substitutes allowed per game.

“The number should be increased from three to five at least.”

The Romanian tactician further pleaded that the number of players allowed on the bench be increased by a further two.

“The total number of substitutes should also be added from the current seven to nine in order to make the work of coaches easier considering the context in which they will be working in when the league resumes,” explained the tactician.

“You know not all the players will be physically fit enough when they return and to cushion them from injuries we have to consider such moves. If the move is approved it will help a lot in as far as avoiding serious injuries is concerned.”

The 2015 and 2018 VPL champions were second on the log when the league was suspended. They had amassed 54 points as Simba SC lead with 71 points after 28 matches.

Yanga SC, third with 51 points, have a game in hand.