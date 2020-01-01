TFF set date for Tanzania Mainland League promotion/relegation play-offs

Gwambina FC and Dodoma Jiji have been promoted and will dine with the big boys next season

Football Federation (TFF) has set Wednesday, July 29 as the date for the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-offs.

The Tanzania Mainland League came to a close last weekend with the second tier also concluding. Dodoma Jiji and Gwambina FC have already been promoted to the top tier after finishing top of their respective groups.

Geita Gold FC will square it out with Mbeya City FC while Ihefu take on Mbao FC. Geita and Ihefu finished second in their respective zones and will have to take their counterparts heads on to determine who plays in the top tier next season.

More teams

Mbeya finished in the 15th position in the top tier with 45 points after getting 12 wins, nine draws and 17 losses. Mbao managed the same number of points after registering the same results, only that they conceded more.

The overall winner in each tie will play in the top tier for the 2020/21 season.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi won the league for the third time in as many seasons, and the 21st title in their history. As a result, they will once again represent the nation in the Caf .

Singida United, Ndanda FC, Alliance FC, and Lipuli FC were relegated after failing to get the results they needed to survive.

Singida United had already been relegated before the conclusion of the season as they were at the bottom of the 20-team table with just 18 points.

Lipuli needed a final day victory but they did not manage it and were sent down as a result, while Alliance's win against Namungo was not enough to save them.

A last day 2-0 defeat at home against Biashara United just confirmed Singida United’s relegation to the second-tier and they went down with a whopping -50 goal difference.

Deogratius Munish scored a 20th-minute opener for Biashara United while a David Nartey 27th own goal just made the matters worse for Singida United as they went on to lose the game on their own turf.

Ndanda were relegated after they came second last with 41 points losing their season final match to Mbao.

Jordan John’s 66th-minute goal and another from Wazir Junior is all that Mbao needed to ensure they picked up the victory.

Mtibwa Sugar were victors after they registered a 2-1 win over Ruvu Shooting at home. Boban Zilintusa earned a brace as Sadat Mohamed scored the only goal for the visitors.

Mohamed opened the score for Ruvu Shooting in the 35th minute but a second-half comeback by Mbao saw them equalise in the 51st minute and picked up the winning goal in the 65th minute.

Article continues below

Mtibwa Sugar end the season with 45 points and at position 14 while Ruvu Shooting are 12th with two more points than the Sugar Millers.

Namungo, who were long-time challengers for the second spot that has finally been taken by Yanga SC, lost 3-2 to Alliance.