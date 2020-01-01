TFF provides guidelines on transfers, Yanga SC and Simba SC tussle over Mwamnyeto

The federation states no player should move before the suspended competitions are concluded

Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed no player transfer business should be transacted by the clubs before the current league ends.

TFF and the government are working on modalities that will guide the resumption of the Vodacom (VPL) alongside other leagues. With some contracts edging to an end, players find themselves in an awkward situation given the possible prolonged 2019/20 season.

“Legally, if the season is ongoing, players must remain at the current clubs until when the season ends and any player who would want to leave would be free to do so after the season ends,” Rahim Shabany, TFF's head of legal affairs told Mwanaspoti.

“Let us take an example of a Mtibwa Sugar player who signs for Lipuli FC under the current circumstances yet we still have matches to play. That will breed confusion and for that matter, the player should remain at Mtibwa until when the current campaign ends.

“The transfer window is yet to be opened as the normal period for the same business has been interrupted [by the Covid-19 pandemic] but Fifa and Caf have given guidelines for clubs to follow in pursuing new players.”

Meanwhile, Bakari Mwamnyeto's move to Yanga SC has taken a new twist after Simba SC reportedly tabled a new offer for the defender.

Reports had indicated Coastal Union, Yanga and Mwamnyeto had almost concluded contract negotiations but Simba's entry into the game seems to have changed the trajectory.

“The money that Coastal Union will get by selling [Bakari] Mwamnyeto is more compared to what the player himself will get. But in the Simba deal, the player is set to earn a bigger transfer fee compared to what Coastal Union will bag,” one of the unnamed Coastal Union leaders told Mwanaspoti.

The defender has confirmed Wekundu wa Msimbazi indeed have made another approach but was cagey on what is offered in the new deal.

“I have been told that Simba have made another approach with a new offer to my agent but for now, I do not have concrete details of the new offer,” he told Mwanaspoti.

“Yanga wanted me to sign a pre-contract but were told to remain patient until when the transfer window opens.”

“Simba have called me and made the assurance that they have a new offer but I have directed them to Coatsla Union because they are the ones mandated to handle the matter since Mwamnyeto still has a one-year contract with them,” Kassa Musa, Mwamnyeto's agent said.

The transfer window's dates remain unclear given the league is yet to conclude after it was suspended in March.