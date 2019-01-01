TFF postpones Yanga SC vs Polisi Tanzania league match

The Tanzanian federation have agreed to the request to postpone the league match which was scheduled for Wednesday

The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) has moved to postpone the Mainland match pitting Young Africans (Yanga SC) against Polisi .

The league match was scheduled for Wednesday but Yanga sent a request to TFF requesting they postpone to give their players time to recover after losing in a Caf match.

The Tanzanian giants lost 2-1 to Zesco United of Zambia in the return leg to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. Yanga had settled to a 1-1 draw with Zesco United in the first leg.

Confirming the move by TFF to postpone the match, Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela told Daily News: “Truly, what the [TFF] has done to push further the match is a big honour to us and we highly appreciate that.

“That was a great sportsmanship behaviour. We will continue to cooperate with them for the development of football in the country.”

Mwakebela has also thanked the fans for the support they accorded the team during the Caf Champions League campaign.

“The leadership of Yanga takes this chance to laud all Tanzanians who in one way or the other were on the front line supporting the club in its endeavour to cruise into the group stage of Caf CL," he added.

“As you saw, the team fought hard in the return leg to progress further into the competition but luck was not to our side. Players, the technical bench and supporters all played their role very well as such, we thank them.”

Mwakalebela then called the same spirit to be directed to the team during the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup games of which Yanga are the country’s only envoys in the continental duels.