TFF plans workshop to train managers on maintaining stadia

The federation has revealed plans to train managers of all active playing venues on how to safeguard their facilities

The Football Federation (TFF) will stage a workshop to help train and equip managers on ways to manage active playing venues when the current 2019-20 Mainland season comes to a close.

The move by the local federation is necessitated by the fact a number of league matches were called off this season owing to the poor state of pitches especially during rainy periods.

TFF competition director Salum Madadi has revealed they will hold a serious workshop targeting managers of all stadiums countrywide in a bid to improve the state of the venues.

“As TFF, we are ready to train them [stadium managers] on basic skills about the maintenance of their facilities and teach them the required period to take before the next maintenance is made,” Madadi was quoted by Daily News.

“We are all eager to see our football growing to upper levels but that can never be achieved if we let our players play on bad pitches because what I believe is when you train on the poor facility, you cannot expect to perform well on a good arena.”

Madadi further praised the federation's club licensing committee for their tireless efforts to enforce the policy on the clubs, saying if effectively applied, it will help eradicate the issues of bad pitches in the country.

“The committee closed some of the venues hosting top-flight due to lack of required standards to stage high profile games and in such doing, owners of the venues are now aware on what they ought to do to keep them in good condition,” Madadi continued.

“I think the mindset of those people who own playing facilities should change such they need to know it is their responsibility to maintain their arenas all the time including making sure that drainage systems are working properly to avoid waterlogging.

“Time is here to rehabilitate all our grounds by totally removing the old grass and replace it with the new ones capable to last for the next six years or so.”

Reacting on the same issue, CCM Kirumba stadium manager Jonathan Mkumba revealed they were experiencing difficulties to maintain venues because of low gate collections during matches.

“What I think should be done to facelift playing facilities in the country is that TFF should seek financial assistance from either Fifa or Caf to specifically be used to renovate the playing grounds by involving owners of such facilities,” Mkumba explained to Daily News.