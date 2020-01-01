TFF opens transfer window as Simba SC to strengthen for Champions League

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to bring a number of players to bolster the squad that saw off Plateau United to qualify for the first round

Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed the opening of the December-January mini-transfer window.

Although there has not been much hype around any particular players in big teams, Azam FC, Simba SC and Yanga SC are expected to bolster their squads nonetheless.

The 2020/21 mini-transfer window has been opened from December 16 and will shut close on January 15.

“The application for the transfer of players who would have met the laid down qualifications, will be handled quickly and such players will be given licenses in order to allow the feature for their new clubs as soon as possible,” TFF’s letter, obtained by Goal read.

“As regulations prescribe, the teams that will only be allowed to sign new players are those that have not hit the cap of 30 players per team. A team that has also loaned or transferred a player to another is also allowed to sign.

“Those teams that have also mutually terminated contracts with a player or players will also be allowed to do business in the window.

“For the clubs who have terminated contracts, they will be required to do so within the transfer window and inform TFF, in writing, of the said development in order to be allowed to buy new players.

“Clubs are also informed that loan deals will have to adhere to the regulations that govern the transfer of players. For that reason, there must be a mutual agreement between the club and the player on the loan move.”

Simba have already signed international Taddeo Lwanga who is expected to offer more depth and provide an option in midfield especially with the absence of injured Gerson Fraga.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi tied down highly-rated Clatous Chama, who has six goals and six assists in the league, for two more years while Meddie Kagere, with 50 league goals, is expected to remain. The Zambian had been heavily linked with Yanga but the club’s chairman Mo Dewji strongly stated the desire to keep the midfielder.

Kagere, on the other hand, had to deal with rumours of bad blood between him and coach Sven Vandenbroeck when the season had just started. Goal understands Wekundu wa Msimbazi are keen to keep the two-time Golden Boot winner for two more seasons.

What remains to be seen is whether Larry Bwalya, who was missed in the matchday squad in the last five occasions, would remain at the Msimbazi club.

Azam are also expected to buy more players and strengthen a side that has seen their performances take a nosedive in the last few games despite a strong season opening.

For Yanga, not much business is expected given that the players signed in the previous window have settled and have shown the capability to fight for the league title.

Tuisila Kisinda, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Michael Sarpong and Yacouba Sogne are the stars who came in and claimed positions in the first team more regularly. Angolan international Carlinhos had also started strong before he was sidelined by an injury.