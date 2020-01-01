TFF moves to take action against referees after complaints

The local federation has taken a step to suspend top referees after several clubs raised the alarm over poor officiating

The Football Federation (TFF) has moved to ban three match officials after numerous complaints from clubs.

The first one to face the TFF wrath is assistant referee Kassim Safisha, who has been suspended for three years after he was accused of a failure to interpret and apply the offside rule during the match between Simba SC and Namungo FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

According to Daily News, Safisha was among the match officials who officiated the match which Simba won 3-2.

Simba scored their winner in the dying minutes of the game with a controversial goal by Meddie Kagere, who was set through by Sharaf Shiboub.

However, Namungo protested the goal claiming the scorer was offside but Safisha did not raise his flag.

Apart from Safisha, the TPLB executive committee has also warned referee Meshack Suda, who officiated the match between Azam FC and Mtibwa Sugar at the National Stadium held on January 30, by reminding him to be competent in pursuing his responsibilities as a referee.

While the match commissioner, Abdallah Zongo, has been removed from the list of Premier League eligible officials.

In the lower league, the board has summoned Friends official Heri Chibakasa to the TFF Disciplinary Committee for assaulting and fighting against Dodoma FC supporters during their game.

Referee Salum Mkole has been slapped a three-month suspension due to his failure to officiate the match between Dar City and African Sports on January 31 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The hosts Dar City won 1-0.

Furthermore, African Sports player Rajabu Kipango has been handed to the TFF Disciplinary Committee for assaulting a player from another team.