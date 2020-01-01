TFF lifts suspension on friendly matches ahead of league restart

Clubs can continue with preparatory games ahead of the return of top tier matches this weekend

Clubs can breathe a sigh of relief as the Football Federation (TFF) has given them the green light to continue playing friendly matches in preparation for the league restart on June 13.

In a statement dated June 8, the federation had suspended all preparatory matches, until a meeting was held with clubs. Fans had entered the fields to cheer their respective teams without taking into consideration the guidelines given to curb the spread of Covid-19.



This meeting had since taken place and clubs are once again allowed to continue with their warm-up matches.

"Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has allowed friendly matches to be played but with permission from TFF to ensure all guidelines and measures to curb coronavirus are followed," read a statement signed by the federation's head of communications and obtained by Goal.

"The decision has been reached after sitting with Azam, KMC, Simba, Transit Camp and Yanga who engaged in a friendly match without following the guidelines and measures given by the Ministry of Health.

"From the meeting, all the clubs agreed to adhere to the guidelines and measures given, including employing Social Distancing Agents whose main job will be to ensure fans respect the social distancing rule."

The clubs involved have also shown remorse after failing to control the supporters who attended the matches.

"The clubs have requested to be pardoned following the situation witnessed in their friendly games regarding the supporters who attended. The teams will also sensitize the fans on the importance of adhering to the guidelines by respective authorities," the statement added.

"Simba will also not use their facility Mo Simba Arena to play their friendly matches since the facility is only fit for training sessions."

The new development gives the friendly match between Azam FC and KMC the green light to be played as scheduled on Wednesday.

The champions played out a goalless draw with Trans Camp in their friendly played at Azam Complex in Chamazi on June 7.

KMC will be playing their third friendly match - they defeated Yanga SC 3-0 before falling 3-1 to 20-time champions Simba.

After almost three months, the Tanzania Mainland League resumes this weekend. Wekundu, who are on 71 points, need a maximum of five wins from the remaining 10 games to be crowned as champions.

Yanga and Azam are targeting the FA Cup to represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup.