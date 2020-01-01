TFF forms Winning Committee for Taifa Stars after back-to-back defeats

The East Africa nation is preparing for the Afcon qualifying double-header against Tunisia in November

The Football Federation (TFF) has formed a Winning Committee to help the national team's technical bench.

The Taifa Stars have been struggling to get wins and in the last five matches in all competitions, they have managed only one win and a draw with the remaining matches ending in losses.

The three losses have been back-to-back, something that has made the Federation react.

"Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has formed a Winning Committee for the national team Taifa Stars," the Federation confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal .

"The Committee will be led by Ghalib Mohamed with Salim Abdallah deputising him. Hersi Said will serve as the Committee's secretary.

"Abdallah Bin Kleb, Anitha Rwehumbiza, Beatrice Singano, Christine Manyenye, Farid Nahdi, and Feisal Abri will be helping them with information.

"Others are Farough Baghozah, Haji Manara, Jerry Muro, Mohamed Nassor, Nandi Mwiyombella, Patrick Kahemela, and Philemon Ntahilaja."

The actions come in the wake of Tanzania's 1-0 loss against Burundi in a friendly match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday despite having almost all their players available.

The goal came in the 85th minute, when Saidi Ntibazonkiza repaid the faith of the technical bench by scoring the winning goal. The forward found space outside the 18-yard area and unleashed a fierce shot which the goalkeeper could not keep out.

It was a reward for their overall excellent game as Burundi had managed to get five shots on target compared to the Taifa Stars' one for the entire game. However, the latter had 10 shots off target.

Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije blamed missed chances for the team’s loss against the neighbours.

"We had a big problem to score goals, we wanted to force and score goals which is not acceptable because our shooting was not accurate and if I look at the game, in the first half we dominated them very well but shot on target we had one, which was very worrying," the Burundian told reporters after the game.

The Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

The East African nation started the campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before losing 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.