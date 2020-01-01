TFF fines Yanga SC as coach Eymael warned over recent racism claims

The federation cautioned the tactician after he suggested an act of an official during their Azam FC tie amounted to discrimination

Football Federation (TFF) has warned Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael over his recent racism claims.

Eymael claimed referee Hans Mabena had refused to shake his hand during their match against Azam FC and in his post-match interview, and the coach equated the action to racism.

The TFF has moved to warn the former AFC and coach from such comments in future.

“Yanga SC coach [Luc Eymael] is therefore warned following his remarks that are uncalled for and the club has been directed to make him understand the importance of discipline all through,” TFF said in a statement on their Facebook page.

The League Steering Committee further fined both Yanga and Tanzania Prisons after their officials absconded the mandatory pre-match meeting during a game in December 2019.

“Yanga and Tanzania Prisons have been fined Tsh500,000 each for the absence of their officials for a pre-match meeting for the December 29, 2019 match at the Samora Stadium in Iringa. The teams have been fined in line with the provisions of Article 14(3) of football regulations act,” the statement continued.

Rowdy fans during the Simba SC vs Yanga Vodacom (VPL) tie have also landed the Eymael-led side to a further fine.

“Yanga have been fined Tsh500,000 fine following acts of violence by their supporters during the January 4 match at the Uhuru National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The fans threw water bottles towards match officials as they were making their way into the tunnel for the half-time break,” it added.

“They also threw bottles onto the pitch and the club has been fined according to the provision of Article 43(1) of football regulations act.”

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Coastal Union's executive member Salum Perembo will have to wait until his actions during their match against Biashara United are investigated, heard and determined in a date yet to be set.

“Coastal Union's Executive Committee member Salum Perembo has been referred to TFF's Disciplinary Committee for an act of allegedly trying to enter onto the pitch with an aim of physically abusing the match officials during the January 11 match at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga,” TFF's statement concluded.

Yanga will be in action against Singida on Wednesday as Eymael seek a first win as the club's head coach.