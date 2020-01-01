TFF fines Yanga SC and bans two fans from attending matches

The Jangwani giants have suffered the wrath of the league managers as they will have to pay a heavy fine

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have suffered heavy fines and two of their fans have been banned from attending Mainland matches.

According to a statement from Premier League Board (TPLB) obtained by Goal, the committee which met on September 30, 2020, has moved to fine the Jangwani giants on two different accounts.

First, Yanga have been fined Tsh 500,000 after their fans used force to invade the playing surface during their match against Mtibwa Sugar played at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro and thus forced interviews of players and coaches not to take place.

Yanga have been fined another Tsh500,000 after their fans took the law into their own hands to rough up fans who were wearing Simba SC jerseys during the same match which they won 1-0.

On top of that, two Yanga fans have been banned from attending league matches in Tanzania for the next 12 months as they were among those who attacked the said fans during the match.

In other cases, KMC FC have also been fined Tsh500,000 after their players used a different gate to access the match venue for their league match against Kagera Sugar.

Kagera Sugar have also not been spared as they have also been fined Tsh500,000 after a small vehicle entered the match venue and started to move around while the match was still in progress in the 29th minute.

Mbeya City have also been fined Tsh 500,000 after a car belonging to one of their officials stormed the pitch while both teams were warming up for kick-off. Mbeya were playing against Namungo FC and lost 1-0.

On Friday, the Tanzania government warned Yanga and Simba fans they will be prosecuted if found guilty to have caused violence during Mainland Premier League matches.

The incident in Morogoro came after another incident which happened in Dar es Salaam at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on the Mwananchi Day friendly match between Yanga and Aigle Noir of Burundi, where Simba claimed one of their fans was physically attacked by a group of Yanga fans, and his jersey was torn apart.