TFF demands explanation from TPLB after Kariakoo Derby cancellation

The federation has further insisted it will continue working with the government to ensure matches are safe

The Tanzania Football Federation has asked the Tanzania Premier League Board to shed light on the cancellation of the Kariakoo Derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC that was scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday evening.

The highly anticipated derby pitting the two sides against each other was called off after Team ya Wananchi refused to abide by the impromptu changes by the TFF - who were working under the advisory of the Ministry of Sports and the local authorities, which pushed the match forward by two hours.

The 27-time league champions felt it was not fair and opted against playing and walked away.

The Federation states it was saddened by what transpired and has tasked the TPLB to come up with a solution.

"TFF is saddened by what transpired on Saturday that led to the cancellation of the Tanzania Mainland League match between Simba SC and Yanga SC," read the statement obtained by Goal.

"TFF takes this opportunity to apologise to all the stakeholders; those who had paid to watch the game in the stadium, those who were ready to watch on TV, those who were following on radio as well as those who were ready to provide their services.

"The Federation has now asked the Tanzania Premier League Board to shed more light on the postponement of the game, and explain the way forward to all football lovers who paid the entrance fee hoping to watch the game."

Rumours had it that the match was pushed forward owing to a failure to find enough police officers to provide security. The federation has insisted it will continue working with the government to ensure the game remains safe for all.

"TFF has been closely working with the government as its main stakeholder and will continue to do so to ensure all football matches are played peacefully and safely," the statement continued.

"The issue is being handled and TFF will also meet the representatives of Simba and Yanga to discuss the way forward."

Mnyama were aiming at winning the game to extend the lead at the top while Wananchi needed maximum points to keep their hopes of winning the league alive.