TFF confirms Karia did not use money from Caf for personal gain

The Federation has warned those who are sharing wrong information that action will be taken against them

The Football Federation (TFF) has refuted claims its president Wallace Karia pocketed $20,000 from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to help him run footballing activities.

On Monday, November 23, Caf president Ahmad Ahmad was banned for five years by Fifa after being found guilty of breaching ethics codes.

Fifa's adjudicatory chamber said Ahmad had breached rules relating to the duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts or other benefits, abuse of position, and misappropriation of funds.

FA presidents on the continent had been given $20,000 each to help them run their activities, including Karia. However, the TFF has stated there is no dime that was deposited in his personal account.

"TFF would like to shed light on the continuing association of its president Wallace Karia to the fund's misappropriation that has led to the banning of Caf president Ahmad Ahmad," the Federation said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The Caf Committee unanimously agreed in May 2017 to give all member associations, including TFF, $100,000 whereby $80,000 dollars was meant for footballing activities with the remaining $20,000 set aside for the presidents to help them run their activities effectively."

The TFF has now made it clear its president did use the money as intended and he channelled it to football matters.

"After getting the monies from Caf via TFF account, president Karia opted to use the money for several Federation activities considering the financial challenges TFF was facing," the statement added.

"There is no money that was deposited in Karia's personal account.

"Furthermore, the statement from Fifa, to announce the banning of Ahmed, did not mention anything regarding the $20,000 dollars meant for the Caf member association's presidents.

"Therefore, TFF will not hesitate to take action against any individual who will continue to share false information [against Karia]."

On top of his five-year ban from all football-related activity for five years, the administrator was fined CHF 200,000 (£160,000/$220,000).