TFF condemns violent incidents from Yanga SC fans against Simba SC fans

Section of Wananchi fans to be investigated after the unsporting incident over their rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi

The Football Federation (TFF) has come out strongly to condemn acts of hooligans associated with Young Africans (Yanga) SC, who took the law into their own hands to beat Simba SC fans who had attended their match against Mtibwa Sugar on Sunday.

The handful of Wekundu wa Msimbazi fans had their jerseys ripped by their opponents and were chased out of the stadium. It is for this reason the Federation has reacted stating it was an act that might affect the peace enjoyed in the game.

"TFF condemns the unsporting acts by a section of Young Africans fans of beating Simba SC fans during the [Tanzania Mainland League] match against Mtibwa Sugar played on September 27 at Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro," the Federation said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"TFF curses the uncivilized incident which might affect the peace enjoyed in football in all stadiums."

The Federation has further revealed their optimism that action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"The hooliganism acts have no place in football and should be condemned by every fan," the statement added.

"We believe the respective authorities will take necessary action against those involved in the vice."

Earlier on Monday, Wananchi issued a statement asking the police to investigate and arrest the fans who were involved in the act which they have termed as "unfortunate".

"The leadership of Yanga is saddened by the act of some Yanga fans, who took force into their own hands to harass and beat up Simba fans who had attended our match against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium on Sunday," the club revealed in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Yanga have condemned the act and we want the police to move with speed and investigate the incident and if possible arrest those involved so that it can act as a lesson to the rest.

"In Yanga we believe football is for fun and not hate between the rival fans and also want to remind our fans that our rivalry with Simba is just for the game and not for enmity.

"We also plead with our fans across the country to desist from such acts as they spoil the good name of the club and instead urge them to rally behind the team so that they can continue to grind out better results."