TFF condemns Manara’s ‘discriminatory comments’ against Yanga SC fans

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official claimed rival supporters would not be welcome for the continental tie on Saturday

Football Federation (TFF) has condemned Simba SC’s spokesperson Haji Manara's comments on why rival fans should be barred from attending the Caf tie against Plateau United.

Manara, who was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, claimed fans who are not Simba supporters should not be allowed to watch the game and should instead watch it at their own home.

“Let me state that Simba are going to be champions in the next 10 years and if you do not want to support us please stay at home and complain there,” Manara said.

“If you want to come to the stadium to boo us sorry for you because even next year we will be there playing [in the Caf Champions League] and for the next 10 years.

“Rival fans have to make a choice, they either come and support us or stay at home. Let them not bother God with some unnecessary prayers because they signed poor players yet Simba signed great players.

“God is concerned with bigger things like the creation of life, listening to human prayers and pardoning people of their sins and thus has no time for Utopolo [Yanga] prayers. You cannot just fail to plan and turn to God for blessings.

“Let them get concerned with their low-level games as for us we have got international assignments and we call for respect for the national champions.”

In response, TFF has stated the right of everyone to watch games irrespective of the team supported is anchored by both its own and Fifa statutes.

“Tanzania Football Federation condemns the statement that was issued to the effect of denying some fan entry into stadiums to watch games,” a statement obtained by Goal read.

“In accordance with Fifa regulations and the TFF constitution, any kind of discrimination of fans is outrightly not allowed and in that regard, every fan is allowed to attend any stadium and watch games in the country so long as he obeys the laws of the land.

“Even teams that own a stadium always set aside a number of tickets meant for fans supporting opponents.”

Simba will host the Nigerian side after picking a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture. Caf has allowed 30,000 fans to attend the match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.