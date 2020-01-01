TFF clears air on Lipuli FC's Azam Sports Federation Cup debt

The relegated side were finalists in the 2018/19 competition but are yet to be fully paid the prize money since then

The Football Federation have come out to clear the air over Lipuli FC’s dues that were to be paid for participating in the Azam Sports Federation Cup during the 2018/19 season.

Lipuli were defeated 1-0 by Azam FC in the final in May 2019, but the local FA has not fully paid the prize money owed to the finalists.

Acknowledging the outstanding debt, the TFF have explained why they have not yet paid the money, and when they intend to do so.

“The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) would like to shed more light following a letter doing rounds in the social media concerning the amount of money Lipuli FC would have earned after coming second in the Azam Sports Federation Cup,” the letter signed by the federation’s media officer Clifford Ndimbo and obtained by Goal read.

“It is true Lipuli FC were to get a total sum of Tsh10 million by virtue of being second runners up in the competition, but after communication with the finance office, TFF found out that Lipuli were in debt of up to Tsh4 million an amount that accrued from Lipuli’s transfer activities on foreign players in the 2018/19 season.

“TFF, regardless of the outstanding debt, had paid Lipuli FC an initial Tsh5 million that was part of the Tsh10 million prize money. With that in mind, it is clear now that TFF is owed by Lipuli FC Tsh1 million, money that will be paid in the near future.”

TFF also pleaded with club officials to desist from sharing official communication documents on unsanctioned forums.

“We would also like to request club officials to avoid the habit of sharing official letters on social media because, as part of the football fraternity, they have got an obligation of respecting regulations and precedence that govern soccer including the TFF regulations,” it added.

“Many clubs are in debt with TFF and the Tanzania Board (TPLB) but the two institutions will not spread such matters to the public because such an act would contravene TFF’s regulations governing good conduct.”

Lipuli, alongside Ndanda FC and Singida United, were relegated last season.

In the current cup campaign Simba SC, Mtibwa Sugar and Azam advanced during the weekend's respective actions.