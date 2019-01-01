TFF and KCB sign huge sponsorship deal for Tanzanian Premier League

The deal will see the banking firm remain a sponsor for the league for the third year running

Bank and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) have agreed on a sponsorship deal for the 2019/2020 Tanzania .

The deal will see the mainland league get a sponsorship deal worth TZS 420 million, an increase from the previous amount which was TZS325 million for the 2017/18 season.

The banking firm had given a similar amount (TZS 420 million) for the 2018/19 season.

"Our biggest objective is to see players constantly fight for their beloved teams with energy, enthusiasm and hard work in order to win titles and awards from other sponsors of the league," KCB managing director Cosmas Kimario told Mwanaspoti.

"KCB feels proud of this partnership where we believe it will help in the growth of football in Tanzania.

"As a bank, we are not only a commercial investor, we strive to help the government of the day fight poverty in the country through our social corporate responsibilities."

Kimario further explained why the bank has remained a partner of the league for the last three seasons.

"KCB believes sports have a valid contribution to the country’s social and economic development as it offers a viable employment opportunity for the Tanzania youth," he added.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia was non-committal on how the teams will share the grants from the sponsorship deal.

"For now, I cannot confirm which team will get what percentage of the money we get from this partnership. It will be very hard to quantify the amount the teams will receive at the moment," Karia said.

Vodacom remains the league's title sponsor after signing another deal with TFF worth TZS9bn over the course of three years.