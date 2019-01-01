'Ter Stegen will get his chance' - Low speaks on Germany keeper row

The Barcelona man has found himself pinned to the bench at international level but will be handed his opportunity to shine, the coach promised

boss Joachim Low has addressed the controversy over his decision to overlook goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and instead play ’s Manuel Neuer, by indicating that the 27-year-old will be given his chance in time.

There is a hot debate as to which shot-stopper is the stronger. Many critics suggest Low is opting for a weaker option in the form of Neuer, who was once regarded as one of the best keepers in the world but whose standing has fallen since suffering serious injury in 2017.

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has just 22 caps to his name for the national team, far behind his leading rival for the position, who has 90 appearances despite having debuted only three prior to the -based star.

Low has acknowledged that he has a difficult task in selecting his No.1 and has told the Camp Nou custodian that his time will come.

“We all can just be happy to have two world-class goalkeepers with Neuer and Ter Stegen. And Kevin Trapp or Bernd Leno are also capable of outstanding performances,” he told Bild. “It's clear that every single one is ambitious and wants to play. We need and want this situation in the national team.

“Andreas Kopke and I will stick to our promise that Marc will get his chances. We fully understand his disappointment but it's like that - only one can play. We wanted to let him play in June but unfortunately he was slightly injured back then. And Manu has played very good games for us recently. He is our captain.”

Germany are currently in the process of a rebuild following their dramatic group-stage exit from the 2018 World Cup, where they suffered stunning losses against and .

Low has been given the backing of the German FA, and though they suffered Nations League relegation in a group containing world champions and the , they have bounced back encouragingly in qualification.

Germany currently top Group C, boasting four wins from five matches, including a 3-2 win over the Dutch in March.

In their most recent fixtures, however, they were the victims of a second-half onslaught from the Oranje as they went down 4-2 in Hamburg, but responded to overcome 2-0 in a vital encounter in Belfast.