'We will be ready' - Ten Hag suggests Manchester United aren't done in the transfer window yet

Erik ten Hag has not ruled out further incomings at Old Trafford after the club signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

Weghorst to battle Martial and co.

Ten Hag to keep eye out for right players

Says youngsters will continue to fight despite incomings

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United confirmed the signing of Weghorst yesterday, with the big Dutchman cutting short his spell at Besiktas to make the move to Old Trafford. With United set to launch a top four bid, as well as still competing in both domestic cup competitions and the Europa League too, further acquisitions could do them well as they chase silverware and a return to Europe's elite competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a press conference, the United manager said: "With Wout, we have an extra player. In the balance of the squad, it's what we need. I am happy with that, so if there are more opportunities we will be ready for that and looking for that, but it has to be once again the right player.

"With the numbers here, I think with the signing of Wout and development of some players here - Alejandro Garnacho is the best example but also Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellestri - I think also we have some good young players that can also fight for their minutes. They have to deserve it in training and when they are ready to compete, then we are not hesitating to play them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's transfer business this season has been shrewd to say the least. Antony looks as though he's beginning to settle and Casemiro has brought a new lease of life to the midfield. Weghorst provides a focal point up top with a physical presence the likes of Anthony Martial don't possess. With pace on either side of him in Marcus Rashford and the aforementioned Brazilian, United's forward line could about to become even more threatening.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are on a superb run of form having won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions. They face a stern test on Saturday, though, as they host Manchester City in the 189th Manchester derby.