'A big win for the future' - Ten Hag hails Man Utd youngsters for impressing during training camp in Spain

Erik ten Hag has expressed his hope for the future after Manchester United's academy stars shined during the squad's training camp in Spain.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have been undertaking some warm weather training during the break for the World Cup, and with many first-team members representing their nations in Qatar it has given the youngsters a chance to impress. Ten Hag has expressed his delight at the way many of them have integrated into the group.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking about the youngsters who travelled to their training camp, Ten Hag told the Manchester United website: "I think we had a good week, there was a good spirit. The lads worked really well, really hard. Our main objective from the week was better fitness and I think we did it, we made the progress there. Also, we integrated some young lads, integrated them in the way of play and the way of playing with intensity so they can step up. With some of them, I was quite happy, so that is a big win for the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have a longstanding tradition with their academy and it looks set to continue with 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho looking very exciting in his few appearances for the club. Notable graduates in recent years include Marcus Rashford, who shone at the World Cup for England as their top goalscorer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? The Red Devils have a Carabao Cup clash with Burnley on the horizon as they look to a return of domestic football. Their first Premier League game back isn't until December 27 against Nottingham Forest.