'Togetherness' - Ten Hag hails Old Trafford atmosphere and insists fans are the key to 'restoring' Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has praised Manchester United's supporters for their help in restoring the club following their home win over Manchester City.

Ten Hag praises fans and atmosphere

Acknowledges importance of togetherness

Man Utd secured comeback derby win

WHAT HAPPENED? Old Trafford was in full voice throughout as Manchester United came back from behind to beat Manchester City in a 2-1 victory on derby day over the weekend. Head coach Ten Hag has discussed the important role fans play in his team's success and explained exactly what the support means.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's website after the win, the Dutchman said: “I think one of the goals before the season was to get connection between the fans and players back again.

"If we want to restore this great club, then we have to be [about] togetherness. I think today was an example of to be together, fight together, with the right atmosphere, and when we create the right ambience, it's really difficult for every opponent to play us."

He added, stressing the importance of home form: “We have to do it, of course, here at Old Trafford.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory over City on Saturday means United now sit just one point behind their noisy neighbours in the Premier League table, highlighting their progress after a shaky start to their 2022-23 season. A controversial equaliser from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's ninth consecutive goal scored at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils cancel out Jack Grealish's opener and keeps them third in the table ahead of a potentially season-shaping week.

The Theatre of Dreams has been a stronghold for United once again under Ten Hag, with fans providing a rampant atmosphere this season that has undoubtedly resonated with the players.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? A win over City is the first major hurdle cleared in what looks to be a huge seven days or so. United travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, before returning to London to take on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.