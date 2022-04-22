Ten Hag fires warning to Ronaldo & Co as incoming Man Utd boss insists 'I won't change my view'

Erik ten Hag has warned Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of Manchester United's superstars that he will not change his tactical approach to accommodate their needs, stressing that he intends to build a side in his own image.

The Dutchman will succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season, leaving Ajax to take up a contract at Old Trafford with the Red Devils.

He will inherit a squad with no shortage of star names among the ranks, including Portuguese legend Ronaldo - but speaking now ahead of his arrival, Ten Hag says that he will stick to his tried-and-tested methods rather than breaking in new styles to appease big players.

Does Ten Hag think he can handle Man Utd stars?

"I think so, but I'll always be myself," the 52-year-old Dutch newspaper Trouw. "I will not change my view on coaching. The type of players you have determines the way you play, but I'm in control of the demands and tasks that are asked of the players.

"I decide what task a player has. If someone doesn't perform his tasks, he will be made aware of that, no matter whom it may be. I will not compromise on that. I make demands about the way I want to work before I sign. If those demands aren't met, I'm not signing.

"The buck stops with me and I will be judged on the results of the team. I don't want to be a dictator, I want to work together, but I wanted to have a say in transfers, that was a condition for me."

Dutchman aware of immediate pressure

Ten Hag is walking into a club struggling to recapture their faded glories, particularly after the apparent false dawn of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final full season in charge.

But the incoming boss acknowledges that there will be immediate pressure to perform, even if silverware may be a bridge too far straight out of the gate.

"I'm aware of that," he added. "You just have to win, otherwise you'll be judged. And it's never enough.

"For example, Ajax got more points per game after the winter break than before, but the view people have is that we were way better in the first half of the season."

