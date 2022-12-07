Ten Hag breaks silence on Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit for the first time since his contract with the club was terminated.

Ronaldo left United in November

Ten Hag criticised by CR7

Dutchman feels its time to move on

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old, who has recently been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, left United by mutual consent following his controversial comments made on Piers Morgan's TalkTV. Ten Hag was one of the recipients of Ronaldo's criticisms in that interview, but rather than issue a direct response, the Dutchman has expressed his desire to move on from the whole episode and look to the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the premature exit of the Portugal international, whose contract had been due to run until next summer, Ten Hag said to MUTV: "He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo gone, the United boss will be able to focus on imposing his long-term vision at the club, as he suggested that young players could play a key role after impressing in the international break. Ten Hag has also discussed how far the squad has come since their surprises losses to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season, adding: ''When you change things in an organisation and change the way of playing, that takes time. In top-level football, you never get time. Opponents they want to kill you and that happened. We had to quickly adapt and I think our squad did terrific. The mentality changed and I think our way of playing changed during the season, the style, and I think we are growing and we have to keep the process going.''

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? While senior internationals are away at the World Cup, United have organised friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis across December. Ten Hag will lead the Red Devils out in their next competitive fixture in the Carabao Cup at home to Burnley on December 21.