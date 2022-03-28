Ten Hag should avoid 'commercial club' Man Utd, says Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal has urged Ajax coach Erik ten Hag not to become the next Manchester United manager, suggesting he join "a football club, not a commercial club".

Ten Hag has emerged as one of the favourite candidates to take over as head coach of the Old Trafford side this summer.

But ex-United boss Van Gaal believes it would be the wrong choice for the Dutchman, insisting that there are better clubs out there for him.

What has been said?

"Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United, but Manchester United is a commercial club, which is a difficult choice for a coach," Netherlands boss Van Gaal said at a press conference on Monday.

"He would be better going to a football club.

"I'm not going to advise him, he can call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club."

Will Ten Hag join Man Utd?

GOAL confirmed last week that Ten Hag has been interviewed by United officials about the prospect of taking over at Old Trafford next season.

However, the 52-year-old is not the only man on the club's shortlist to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been linked with the United job and is still in the frame, especially as he has come under more pressure at Paris Saint-Germain following his side's Champions League elimination.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is also on the club's list of candidates, as is Spain and ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

