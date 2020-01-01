Temwa Chawinga's header guarantees Chinese championship spot for Wuhan

The Malawian continued her fine form as her side reached the final four-team event, with Friday's win over Guangdong Meizhou Huijun

Temwa Chawinga increased her goal tally as her header powered Wuhan to a 5-0 victory over Guangdong Meizhou Huijun in a Chinese Women's encounter on Friday.

After Tuesday's 3-1 comeback win over Shandong Sports Lottery, Wuhan entered the tie sitting at the top of the log but aimed to wrap up their first-round campaign on a high against Guangdong.

In Shangdong's win, the Malawi international helped Wuhan complete a comeback as she scored the second goal of the match - her fifth of the season for her Chinese side in eight outings.

With a top-four place out of sight, Guangdong went up against leaders Wuhan with hopes of gaining an upset after Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Jiangsu Suning condemned them to a relegation playoff.

Wuhan made a promising start as they earned an early lead through Wu Haiyan's header off Wang Shuang's assist after just five minutes.

Six minutes later, Shuang bagged her second assist of the day as she provided a cross for Chawinga to double the lead with a header before Milani made it three for Wuhan on the brink of half time.

After the break, Shang grabbed a hat-trick of assists as she set up Qin Manman to score the fourth in the 63rd minute before the former wrapped up the win six minutes later for Wuhan.

Chawinga, who featured for the duration of the match has now found the net six times in nine appearances this season for Wuhan.

The result saw Wuhan finish the first stanza at the top of the Chinese top-flight standings with 25 points from nine matches and guaranteed their spot in the final top-four championship.