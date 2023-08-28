'Tell the truth' - Luis Rubiales's mother makes plea to Jenni Hermoso and goes on hunger strike at a church in protest at 'cruel' treatment of son

Angeles Bejar, the mother of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, has gone on hunger strike and pleaded with Jenni Hermoso to “tell the truth”.

Rubiales has made unwelcome headlines and found himself at the centre of a sporting and political storm following his actions at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

After that contest, which saw Spain claim a 1-0 victory over England, Rubiales grabbed at victorious players and kissed Barcelona striker Hermoso on the lips.

He has faced plenty of criticism in the wake of an eventful medal ceremony in Sydney, but has vowed not to quit his prominent post despite mounting calls for him to do so.

Several leading stars in Spain have vowed not to represent their national team again until Rubiales is removed from power – with FIFA having stepped in to suspend him from all football-related activity.

Bejar has been left distraught at seeing her son become the subject of a “cruel” saga.

Getty/RTVE

She has reiterated Rubiales’ claims that there was “consent on both sides” regarding a now infamous kiss, with Hermoso urged to “tell the truth” and “maintain the version she had at the beginning of events” – with the 33-year-old having initially shrugged off the incident.

Bejar has now taken her protest to the Divina Pastora de Motril church and vowed to EFE that she will remain on hunger strike “indefinitely, day and night” until justice is done in her eyes.

She has said that “what they are doing with my son is something that he does not deserve”.

Bejar claims that Rubiales is “incapable of harming anyone” and is hoping to see his name cleared in an unfortunate saga.