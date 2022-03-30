Teenager jailed for racially abusing Marcus Rashford after Euro 2020 final

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed a teenager has been jailed for racially abusing Marcus Rashford after the Euro 2020 final.

Rashford was targeted by online trolls after missing a penalty in England's shootout loss to Italy at Wembley on July 11 last year.

A full police investigation was subsequently launched, and a 19-year-old man has now been sentenced for directing a racial slur towards the Manchester United striker on social media.

What was said?

The CPS have released a tweet from Justin Lee Price sent after the final, which read: "Marcus Rashford YOU F****** STUPID N***** MISSING A FREE PEN MY DEAD NAN COULD HAVE SCORED THAT."

Price initially tried to avoid detection after the post was reported by changing his username and denied the offence at his first police interview, before later admitting to writing the tweet.

CPS confirm jail sentence

The teenager pled guilty to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network on March 17, and was handed a six-week jail term at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

The senior Crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, Mark Johnson, condemned Price's actions at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.

“Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime," he said.

“Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

