Teenaged Fati makes Barcelona history in debut La Liga game

The 16-year-old La Masia product became the youngest player to play for the club since the Second World War, needing permission from his parents

Teenage forward Anssumane Fati became the youngest player to represent the Spanish giants in since 1941 when he made his debut off the bench in a win over .

Fati is just 16 years and 298 days old, with the youngest ever player to play for the Blaugrana Vicenc Martinez who was 16 years and 280 days old when he made his bow during the Second World War, according to Opta.

Fati replaced Carles Perez with around fifteen minutes to go in Barca’s comfortable 5-2 win over Real Betis.

Fati needed parental permission to play in the game due to La Liga regulations.

Underage players are not allowed to feature in late-night games in without consent from a parent. Fati’s debut kicked off 9p.m. local time, which is classified as late night.

The Guinea-Bissau born player appeared in nine UEFA Youth League games for Barcelona last season, notching four goals and laying on three assists for his team-mates.

He joined the famous Barcelona academy La Masia in 2013, when he was just 10.

2 - Anssumane Fati has become the second youngest player to play for @FCBarcelona in LaLiga history (16 years and 298 days), after Vicenç Martínez against in October 1941 (16y 280d). Audacity pic.twitter.com/K83MxWjXsi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 25, 2019

He was not expected to make an impression so soon, but something of an injury crisis among first-team forwards at Camp Nou fast-tracked his involvement.

None of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Ousmane Dembele were available, Messi resting after his Copa America exertions and the others through injury and with Malcom and Philippe Coutinho having been moved on this summer there was a thin look to the squad ahead of their second game in the Primera Division this season.

They started the game with Perez, Rafinha and Antoine Griezmann in attack, and the new-look front line had little trouble swatting aside the challenge of Betis.

Griezmann opened his account with a brace either side of half time, cancelling out Nabil Fekir’s opener for the visitors.

Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal took Barca into a 5-1 lead before head coach Ernesto Valverde sent on Fati to make Barca history.

Loren Moron scored a consolation for Betis soon after the teens introduction, but his team picked up a vital win after they’d started the season with a defeat to Athletic Bilbao.