Bat Turner and Matt Ternie?! Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt, 'Coach Beard,' dresses up as USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner for Halloween - but puts a hilarious spin on the costumes!

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, dressed up as USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner for Halloween, but with a touch of comedy to the design!

WHAT HAPPENED? The 51-year-old actor appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers television show, where he shared his Halloween costume with the host. The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the U.S. men's national team posted the costume, where it's then shown that Hunt dressed as the USMNT goalkeeper!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last Halloween, Turner dressed up as Hunt's character from the hit TV show. This time around, Hunt returned the gesture, but added a sense of comedy to the costumes while wearing the USMNT goalkeeper's full-kit.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATT TURNER? The USMNT shot-stopper and Nottingham Forest No. 1 returns to action on the weekend, with a match against Aston Villa on Sunday.