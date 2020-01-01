Teams should not underrate Yanga SC after four consecutive draws - Mwamnyeto

The defender discussed the opposition team's form after forcing the record Mainland champions to yet another goalless stalemate on Sunday

Coastal Union defender Bakari Mwamnyeto has warned other Vodacom (VPL) teams from underrating Yanga SC who have registered four consecutive draws.

Union were the latest side to force the record Mainland giants to yet another draw on Sunday but Mwamnyeto believes Yanga remain one of the most lethal sides.

“The teams that are going to face Yanga should not lie to themselves Yanga are a weak team after those number of draws. If they do not plan well, they might end up conceding a lot of goals,” Mwamnyeto told Mwanaspoti.

“They have a very competitive squad.

“Getting a draw, winning or losing are potential results in a football game after 90 minutes and we are happy for drawing a big club like Yanga.”

Yanga have drawn against Mbeya City where they registered a 1-1 scoreline before a goalless result against Prisons.

It was followed by another 1-1 stalemate against Polisi Tanzania before the last 0-0 draw against Coastal Union on Sunday.

The experienced defender explained how they managed to neutralise Yanga's winger Bernard Morrison who has proved to be a thorn in the flesh of most defenders he has faced since signing for Yanga in January.

“If you manage to shut down [Bernard] Morrison, you can guarantee yourself some moments to take at least a breath because he is very creative and attacks consistently,” stated the defender.

“He is just everywhere on the pitch wreaking havoc but I studied him well before the match and that is why he did not disturb me a lot.”

Yanga are now fourth with 41 points as their archrivals Simba SC remain clear favourites to lift the title once more as they have 62 points.