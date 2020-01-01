Teams need three weeks to prepare for league resumption - Simba SC's Vandenbroeck

Games in the East African country are expected to be played again from as early as from the first week of June

Vodacom (VPL) players will need at least three weeks in order for their bodies to be ready for matches, Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has said.

Vandenbroeck oversaw Wekundu wa Msimbazi's first training session at Mo Simba Arena Bunju in Dar es Salaam as they prepare for the resumption of league activities. Simba, like their rivals in the Mainland League, have been away since April when the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) cancelled sporting activities.

The matches are set to restart after President John Magufuli gave them the June 1 green light for resumption.

More teams

The Belgian coach explains why the players need a three-week window to prepare for the remaining 10 matches.

“Given the fact the players were away and did not engage in any matches or intensive joint training, we will need three weeks for their bodies to be ready for matches. We will need that period before starting engaging in the remaining matches,” Vandenbroeck told the club's website.

“We need three weeks to work together in order to help players come together and reach the levels of fitness that is required. They have been away for long without matches.”

The former Zambia national team head coach also spoke about Miraji Athumani's chances of being involved in the remaining matches after full recovery.

The Tanzanian international is yet to play under Vandenbroeck since he got injured in December 2019.

“Miraji [Athumani] is back and he has completely recovered and it seems the break has greatly helped him. The way I am seeing him training shows he is in the right frame,” added the coach.

“Miraji can play as a winger or a centre forward and his presence will give us a wider pool of selecting the first team players.”

In a recent interview, the striker confirmed he was ready for action again and it is now upon his coach to decide whether to field him or not.

Article continues below

“I believe everything will be okay I am waiting for the resumption of the league and see what the coach will decide on whether I will play or not. What I know is that I am healed already and that is why I have been training hard,” Athumani said.

“When the league will resume, I am ready to pay 90% of the remaining matches and the rest the coach can decide whether to field me or not.”

The former Lipuli FC star was in a good goalscoring run before the injury as he had scored four goals in five matches. He has six goals so far.