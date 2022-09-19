The former Brighton & Hove Albion striker is reported to be considering leaving Red Devils and the local giants are rumoured to be interested

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau, who has been constantly linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, has returned to training with his Egyptian outfit Al Ahly.

The 28-year-old has been out of action for a couple of weeks after sustaining a quadriceps injury.

According to the Red Devils, the former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker has fully recovered and it is just a matter of time before he joins his colleagues in preparations for the forthcoming matches.

"Tau has recovered from his injury, he is going through the rehabilitation phase right now," Al Ahly's director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz said as quoted by Kingfut.

"The player is doing what he has to do and in around a week from now, he should be joining the group training."

The Egyptians are scheduled to play Al-Ittihad, a Tunisian outfit, in the first leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round on October 8 with the second meeting set for a week later.

Tau will have friendly matches against Petrojet, Aswan and Talaa Al-Jaish to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions League game.

Since the exit of the celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane, Tau has been linked with a move away from the club with Amakhosi, Bucs and Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns also included in the mix.

However, when asked about the possibility of signing the striker, Downs tactician Rhulani Mokwena opted to trade cautiously.

"I don’t know much about Percy being unsettled. [He is] an incredible human being also, top, top kid and a very good football player," Mokwena told the media.

"I can't speak about him because I don't think Al Ahly have officially made a statement on Percy and therefore, because he is not a free agent and because he belongs to a club that we have huge respect for, it becomes very difficult to comment.

"But if you wanna ask me about the person and the footballer, you know my opinion, but I’d refrain from speaking about Percy because he belongs to another club."